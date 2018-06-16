Mason Street Advisors LLC Increases Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of National Retail Properties worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,591,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 23,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,934,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,441,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties traded down $0.03, hitting $42.14, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,439,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,666. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.56 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 49.40% and a return on equity of 9.33%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $932,488.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $29,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,168. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NNN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned 2,800 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

