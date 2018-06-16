Masonite International (DOOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Masonite International posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Masonite International had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $517.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Masonite International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Masonite International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Shares of Masonite International traded down $0.05, hitting $65.50, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 161,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,507. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 3,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Masonite International by 153.8% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its position in Masonite International by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

