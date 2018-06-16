Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, June 6th. They currently have $227.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mastercard’s stock has outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is well placed for growth, given its solid market position, ongoing expansion and digital initiatives plus significant opportunities from the secular shift toward electronic payments. The buyouts of VocaLink and NuData Security complement the company’s efforts to participate in new payment flows and enhance its safety and security offerings. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised upward over the last 60 days. However, escalating costs continue to bother. Also, higher incentives and rewards will put pressure on its bottom line.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mastercard to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.91.

Shares of Mastercard opened at $199.53 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $120.65 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $5,526,516.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,809,619.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $44,450,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,095,783.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,259 shares of company stock worth $55,530,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Mastercard by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

