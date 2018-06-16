Matarin Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 77,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Encore Wire as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Encore Wire to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Wire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Encore Wire traded up $0.10, hitting $49.10, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 112,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.99. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $58.70.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.65 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

