Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $5.30 Million in REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,770 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of REX American Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.63. 63,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,216. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $70.48 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.46.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The energy company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $120.82 million during the quarter. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.70%.

REX American Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, TheStreet cut REX American Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

