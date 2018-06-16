Matarin Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 82,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of 1st Source as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.31. 107,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $74.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.60 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 9.58%. equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Source from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

