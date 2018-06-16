Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $12.80 Million Holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the quarter. Materials Select Sector SPDR makes up approximately 1.1% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned approximately 0.27% of Materials Select Sector SPDR worth $12,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR by 979.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,916,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,342 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR by 1,183.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 359,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 331,455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after purchasing an additional 27,271 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,377,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 322,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,349,000 after buying an additional 137,395 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XLB opened at $59.75 on Friday. Materials Select Sector SPDR has a one year low of $53.38 and a one year high of $64.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2798 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This is an increase from Materials Select Sector SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

