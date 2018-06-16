Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Trading Down 14.5%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s share price dropped 14.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 1,043,154 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 336% from the average daily volume of 239,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Matinas BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 195.09% and a negative net margin of 7,558.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTNB. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 59,188 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 96,054 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 134.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 449,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 84,226 shares during the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing antifungal and anti-bacterial therapeutics for the treatment of various infections in the United States. It develops orally delivered therapeutics based on cochleate delivery technology, a proprietary lipid-based drug delivery platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.