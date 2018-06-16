Mattel (MAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mattel from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Group set a $13.00 target price on Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mattel from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mattel by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Mattel by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Mattel by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Mattel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Mattel traded up $0.28, hitting $15.80, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,984,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,922. Mattel has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.21). Mattel had a negative return on equity of 32.79% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

