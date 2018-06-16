Insider Selling: Forward Air Co. (FWRD) Insider Sells 2,328 Shares of Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 2,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $139,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Forward Air stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $49.88 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

