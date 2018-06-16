Insider Selling: GrubHub Inc (GRUB) CEO Sells 3,125 Shares of Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $319,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,560.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.77. 2,088,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,803. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $120.07. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.99.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.22 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. research analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of GrubHub to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in GrubHub by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 11,254,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,007,000 after purchasing an additional 97,422 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in GrubHub by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,666,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $879,346,000 after purchasing an additional 318,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GrubHub by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $582,177,000 after purchasing an additional 260,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GrubHub by 996.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,610,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,539 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GrubHub by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,874,000 after purchasing an additional 94,823 shares during the period.

About GrubHub

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

