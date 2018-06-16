Matthews International Corp (MATW) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Matthews International worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after buying an additional 302,721 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after buying an additional 315,954 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after buying an additional 180,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International traded up $0.50, reaching $57.15, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 161,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Matthews International Corp has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Matthews International had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MATW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matthews International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In related news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 10,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $557,091.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,605.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems.

