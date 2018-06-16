Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

News stories about Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Maxar Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.852886931554 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Maxar Technologies opened at $50.58 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.65. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $67.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.45. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $70.85 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

