McDonald’s Co. (MCD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269,009 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 21,099 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.16% of McDonald’s worth $198,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,535,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,558,713,000 after buying an additional 481,739 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,820,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,406,932,000 after purchasing an additional 270,898 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,248,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,247,586,000 after purchasing an additional 139,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,802,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $909,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $2,192,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $3,087,798.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Shares of McDonald’s opened at $166.46 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $146.84 and a 1-year high of $178.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54. The stock has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 167.80%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.66%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.