Mears Group PLC (LON:MER) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8.55 Per Share

Mears Group PLC (LON:MER) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.55 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.45. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Mears Group traded down GBX 2 ($0.03), reaching GBX 312 ($4.15), during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 61,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,226. Mears Group has a 52 week low of GBX 357.50 ($4.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 533.50 ($7.10).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MER shares. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Mears Group from GBX 480 ($6.39) to GBX 450 ($5.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Mears Group from GBX 550 ($7.32) to GBX 500 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Investec lowered their target price on Mears Group from GBX 460 ($6.12) to GBX 385 ($5.13) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

