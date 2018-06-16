Mediclinic International PLC (MDC) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.70 Per Share

Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Monday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from Mediclinic International’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Mediclinic International stock traded down GBX 17.20 ($0.23) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 547 ($7.28). The company had a trading volume of 10,264,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Mediclinic International has a twelve month low of GBX 495.40 ($6.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 890.18 ($11.85).

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Mediclinic International in a report on Friday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 751 ($10.00) target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 696.89 ($9.28).

About Mediclinic International

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,095 beds; 16 acute care private hospitals with 1,677 beds, as well as 4 clinics in Switzerland; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 31 clinics with 714 beds in the United Arab Emirates.

