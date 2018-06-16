MEDNAX Inc (MD) CFO Sells $647,745.32 in Stock

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) CFO Vivian Lopez-Blanco sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $647,745.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,411.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MD opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. MEDNAX Inc has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.24.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $901.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MEDNAX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2,817.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,014 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

