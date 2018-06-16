MEDNAX Inc (MD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will announce $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.08. MEDNAX posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $901.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.75 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Stephens set a $62.00 target price on shares of MEDNAX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.92.

Shares of MD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.79. 1,001,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

In related news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $139,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,748,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 2,817.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 100,014 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 39.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 27.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 16.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

