Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th. They presently have a $96.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

MDT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,532,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.28. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $76.41 and a 12-month high of $89.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 856.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company's Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.