Medtronic (MDT) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.20

News articles about Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Medtronic earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the medical technology company an impact score of 48.1213300986249 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Medtronic opened at $86.78 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.28. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $89.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company's Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

