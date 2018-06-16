Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $10.83 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.8% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 856.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $193,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic traded up $0.21, hitting $86.78, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 6,532,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611,870. The stock has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $76.41 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Medtronic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company's Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

