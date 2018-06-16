MEG Energy (MEG) PT Raised to C$10.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$5.30 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, www.baystreet.ca reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MEG. Raymond James raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. AltaCorp Capital raised MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.06.

MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.54. 3,000,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,727. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.28 and a 12-month high of C$10.25.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.78, for a total transaction of C$41,994.74. Also, insider Chi-Tak Yee sold 24,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.78, for a total value of C$214,565.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,521 shares of company stock worth $375,571.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta, as well as primarily engages in a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands development at its Christina Lake project.

