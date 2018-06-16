Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. CLSA started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,350,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after buying an additional 447,807 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 172.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 229,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 254,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment traded down $0.10, reaching $29.70, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 2,062,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,292. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.61%.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

