Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Upgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies to “Overweight”

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, May 31st.

MLNX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Mellanox Technologies from a c+ rating to an a rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays raised Mellanox Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Mellanox Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mellanox Technologies to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Mellanox Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Shares of Mellanox Technologies opened at $85.90 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. Mellanox Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $88.85.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $143,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $324,749.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,212 shares of company stock worth $490,344. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,752,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 24,616.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 184,383 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 183,637 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,130,477 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,142,000 after buying an additional 125,327 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

