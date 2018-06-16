Mercury (CRYPTO:MER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $118,588.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, Mercury has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $13.42 million and approximately $118,588.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00002050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003565 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00588697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00242794 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00093757 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

