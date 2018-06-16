Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th.

Meridian Bancorp traded up $0.05, hitting $19.60, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 253,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.28. Meridian Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $42.18 million for the quarter. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 21.09%. equities analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bancorp news, EVP Frank Romano acquired 14,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $270,780.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James G. Sartori sold 19,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $386,716.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,475 shares of company stock worth $417,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBSB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

