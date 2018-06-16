Mesoblast limited (MESO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MESO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Maxim Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 18.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast opened at $6.08 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited develops cell-based medicines. The company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform based on mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells to establish a portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Its allogeneic cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high and unmet medical needs, including cardiovascular conditions, immunologic and inflammatory conditions, orthopedic disorders, and oncology and hematology conditions.

