Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mesoblast earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.835944852697 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Mesoblast opened at $5.80 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $541.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.96. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

MESO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.04.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited develops cell-based medicines. The company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform based on mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells to establish a portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Its allogeneic cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high and unmet medical needs, including cardiovascular conditions, immunologic and inflammatory conditions, orthopedic disorders, and oncology and hematology conditions.

