Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 7th, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MESO. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Maxim Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.04.

Mesoblast opened at $5.80 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $541.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.96. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth $1,558,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited develops cell-based medicines. The company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform based on mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells to establish a portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Its allogeneic cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high and unmet medical needs, including cardiovascular conditions, immunologic and inflammatory conditions, orthopedic disorders, and oncology and hematology conditions.

