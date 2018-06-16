Methanex (MEOH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.36.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 30,312.3% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 699,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after acquiring an additional 697,182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 221.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 465,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,228,000 after acquiring an additional 320,567 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,811,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 485,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after acquiring an additional 254,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $13,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methanex opened at $69.10 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. Methanex has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.83 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 11.00%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase 6,590,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

