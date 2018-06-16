Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, June 8th. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methanex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Methanex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.63.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex traded up $0.20, hitting $68.60, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Methanex has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $72.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.05). Methanex had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

Methanex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,590,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.