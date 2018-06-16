MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.81 Million Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Leidos worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $70.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Leidos declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Leidos from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Leidos from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.89.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

