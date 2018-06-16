MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.28 Million Position in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,081 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 28,945,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,804,000 after purchasing an additional 165,276 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,658,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,063,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,727,000 after acquiring an additional 832,369 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,716,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,059,000 after acquiring an additional 870,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 54.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,632,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $1,325,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,204.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barbara Godin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,290 shares of company stock worth $9,879,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

