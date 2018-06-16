Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.26 Million

Brokerages expect Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) to announce sales of $22.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Metropolitan Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.02 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will report full-year sales of $92.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.70 million to $93.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $108.51 million per share, with estimates ranging from $106.50 million to $110.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Metropolitan Bank.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank opened at $51.06 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Metropolitan Bank has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $411.54 million and a PE ratio of 16.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCB. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Earnings History and Estimates for Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

