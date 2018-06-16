Mexichem Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (MXCHY)

Mexichem (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

Shares of Mexichem remained flat at $$6.00 during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Mexichem has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

About Mexichem

Mexichem, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and markets chemicals and petrochemical products, and plastic pipes and fittings worldwide. The company operates through Vinyl, Energy, Fluor, and Fluent segments. The company offers base chemicals, specialty resins, PVC resins, compounds, PA and plasticizers, phosphates, and other chemicals for automotive, industrial, clothing, food and beverages, healthcare, home, lawn and garden, building and construction, wire and cable, paints, inks and colorants, and other markets; woven and non-woven geosynthetics, irrigation systems, and datacom and infrastructure products, as well as PVC, polyethylene, and polypropylene pipes and fittings for agriculture, infrastructure, housing, energy, datacom, and other markets; and met and acid grade fluorspars, hydrofluoric acid, aluminum fluoride, refrigerants, and medical propellants for refrigeration, chemicals, building and construction, medicals, and aluminum markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Mexichem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexichem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.