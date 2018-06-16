MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MFA Finl Inc/SH earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.9608203850417 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

MFA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on MFA Finl Inc/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MFA Finl Inc/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

NYSE:MFA opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.36. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. MFA Finl Inc/SH had a net margin of 78.04% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. analysts expect that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s payout ratio is 101.27%.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

