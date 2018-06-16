ValuEngine Lowers MGE Energy (MGEE) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, June 6th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th.

Shares of MGEE opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.32. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.34.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.63 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.3225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 64,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 12.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 28.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

