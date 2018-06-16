MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

MGM Growth Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 85.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $215.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised MGM Growth Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.