Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Insider Sells $1,075,005.00 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) insider Michael C. Eberhard sold 7,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,075,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Automatic Data Processing opened at $139.57 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $100.51 and a 12-month high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.59%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,340,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9,971.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 48,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 48,462 shares during the period. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $648,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $16,081,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

