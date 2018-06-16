Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) Insider Michael D. Rumbolz Sells 42,500 Shares

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) insider Michael D. Rumbolz sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $341,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,441.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Everi opened at $7.78 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Everi Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The credit services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $247.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.70 million. research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVRI. ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Everi during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Everi by 8.6% during the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 125,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Everi by 107.1% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Everi by 182.3% during the first quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,418,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everi by 146.9% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 130,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 77,804 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

