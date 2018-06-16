Insider Buying: New Century AIM VCT2 plc (LON:NCA2) Insider Buys 16,200 Shares of Stock

New Century AIM VCT2 plc (LON:NCA2) insider Michael David Barnard acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £10,206 ($13,588.07).

Shares of New Century AIM VCT2 stock traded down GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 0.59 ($0.01). New Century AIM VCT2 plc has a 52-week low of GBX 49 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 62 ($0.83).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

About New Century AIM VCT2

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to make long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of qualifying companies primarily quoted on AIM.

