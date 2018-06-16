Insider Selling: Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) SVP Sells 6,097 Shares of Stock

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 6,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $387,647.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,430.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of KORS opened at $67.52 on Friday. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 37.39%. Michael Kors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

KORS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $66.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Michael Kors in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Michael Kors from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.20 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Michael Kors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Michael Kors during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Michael Kors by 66.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michael Kors during the first quarter valued at $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Michael Kors during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's apparel and accessories, and men's apparel. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail segment is involved in the sale of women's apparel; men's apparel; accessories, which include handbags and small leather goods, such as wallets; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, beauty products, and eyewear.

