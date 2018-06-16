Michael L. Speiser Sells 232,226 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Director Michael L. Speiser sold 232,226 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $5,756,882.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Pure Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Pure Storage to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 545.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 713,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 603,353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Yale University acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,247,000. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,850,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

