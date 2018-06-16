Michael Patrick Shanley Sells 4,069 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 4,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $392,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ZPR Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after buying an additional 129,658 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

