Global Financial Private Capital LLC Sells 2,178 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,502,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $704,036,000 after acquiring an additional 134,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,907,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,730,000 after purchasing an additional 835,541 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,874,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $254,164,000 after purchasing an additional 337,934 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 26,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,756,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $195,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,120,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $169,420,000 after purchasing an additional 150,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $1,262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 24,795 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,850 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,228 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $58.23. 45,426,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,154,808. The company has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

