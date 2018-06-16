Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report report published on Friday, June 1st. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Microsoft from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.70.

Microsoft opened at $100.13 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $102.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $776.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software giant reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lara May & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Allianz Life Insurance Co of North America increased its stake in Microsoft by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Life Insurance Co of North America now owns 10,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $1,734,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

