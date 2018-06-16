Microsoft (MSFT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $108.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock. Barclays’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Argus restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Microsoft opened at $100.13 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software giant reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $26.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,017,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488,089 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,523,813 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,696,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,178 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,839,945 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,540,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,723 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,899,699 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,998,786,000 after purchasing an additional 346,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,956,647 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,912,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,682 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

