Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $97.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.92 per share, with a total value of $246,176.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,383.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. acquired 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,880.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 220,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,634.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,848,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,351,000 after buying an additional 1,906,796 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,613,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,435,000 after buying an additional 1,061,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,225,000 after buying an additional 754,755 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,451,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,698,000 after buying an additional 584,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,527,000 after buying an additional 440,089 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities opened at $96.50 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $85.16 and a 12-month high of $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $386.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.42 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9225 per share. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 100,490 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

