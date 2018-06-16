Midas Gold Corp (MAX) Director Donald Walter Young Sells 23,600 Shares

Midas Gold Corp (TSE:MAX) Director Donald Walter Young sold 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.11, for a total transaction of C$26,196.00.

Donald Walter Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Midas Gold alerts:

On Tuesday, June 12th, Donald Walter Young sold 37,718 shares of Midas Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$40,735.44.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Donald Walter Young sold 1,400 shares of Midas Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.09, for a total transaction of C$1,526.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Donald Walter Young sold 21,000 shares of Midas Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$22,680.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Donald Walter Young sold 20,800 shares of Midas Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total transaction of C$22,880.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Donald Walter Young bought 40,000 shares of Midas Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,400.00.

MAX opened at C$1.07 on Friday. Midas Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.21.

Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Midas Gold Company Profile

Midas Gold Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which includes Hangar Flats, West End, and Yellow Pine deposits comprising approximately 29,223 acres unpatented and patented claims located in Valley County, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Midas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.