11,002 Shares in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cardtronics by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,478,000 after acquiring an additional 417,725 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Cardtronics by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 520,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cardtronics by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 209,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 163,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardtronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,562,000 after acquiring an additional 139,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CATM. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Cardtronics to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,417,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,722,105 shares of company stock worth $41,872,257 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardtronics stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 754,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cardtronics PLC has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Cardtronics had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.